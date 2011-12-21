BRIEF-Aures Technologies says Cardiff City FC select AURES YUNO POS terminals
* Aures Technologies says Cardiff City FC in Wales select AURES YUNO POS terminals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
NOAH CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.32 1.30 Recurring 110 mln 51 mln Net 109 mln 51 mln
NOTE - Noah Corp imports semiconductor equipment and inspection devices. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3383.TK1.
* Q4 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($296,201.22) versus 708,724 zlotys a year ago
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court last week that refused to declare insolvent two of the Brazilian phone's subsidiaries in the country.