Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
DENTSU INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to Full year ended
March 31,2012 March 31,2012 March 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
FORECAST FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.87 trln 1.87 trln 1.83 trln Operating 47.20 47.20 50.94 Recurring 57.20 57.20 54.17 Net 24.70 22.90 21.64 EPS 99.14 yen 91.91 yen 86.84 yen
NOTE - Dentsu Inc is a major advertising agency. Also competitive in sports events.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.