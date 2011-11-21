Nov 21 (Reuters) -

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVEST

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 22.83 24.14 22.14

(+3.1 pct) Operating 10.38

10.59 9.80 (+5.9 pct)

Recurring 8.60 8.63 7.94 (+8.4 pct)

Net 8.27 8.62

7.65 (+8.1 pct)

EPS Y16,901.00 Y15,700.00 Y15,642.00 Div Y15,850.00 Y15,700.00 Y15,642.00

NOTE - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment fund (Reit) managed by Japan Real Estate Asset Management

