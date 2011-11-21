BRIEF-Magma Fincorp Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVEST
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 22.83 24.14 22.14
(+3.1 pct) Operating 10.38
10.59 9.80 (+5.9 pct)
Recurring 8.60 8.63 7.94 (+8.4 pct)
Net 8.27 8.62
7.65 (+8.1 pct)
EPS Y16,901.00 Y15,700.00 Y15,642.00 Div Y15,850.00 Y15,700.00 Y15,642.00
NOTE - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment fund (Reit) managed by Japan Real Estate Asset Management
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8952.TK1.
* PJT Partners Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Inmark Asset Management Pte Ltd and Crystal Hills Inc.