UPDATE 7-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Sept 22 (Reuters) -
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Sept 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 1.26 trln Operating 25.00 Recurring 15.00 Net
10.00 NOTE - Kansai Electric Power Co Inc is a major electric power company. Pioneer in nuclear and LNG power generation. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9503.TK1.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
SYDNEY, Feb 12 New Zealand conservation authorities said 240 pilot whales that were stranded overnight at a remote bay which only days earlier had a larger beaching refloated themselves on Sunday and were swimming offshore.