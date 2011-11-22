Nov 22 (Reuters) -
TAKASHO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
11.86 10.43 14.50
(+13.8 pct) (+0.6 pct)
Operating 755 mln 702 mln 664 mln
(+7.5 pct) (-1.1 pct)
Recurring 726 mln 646 mln 659 mln
(+12.3 pct) (-9.5 pct)
Net 365 mln 361 mln 341 mln
(+1.2 pct) (-5.9 pct)
EPS Y43.86 Y42.68 Y41.01
NOTE - Takasho Co Ltd is a major retailer of gardening
goods.
