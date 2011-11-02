Nov 2 (Reuters) -

ASGENT INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.91 2.13 4.05 (-10.4 pct) (+16.1 pct) (+0.9%) Operating 122 mln 232 mln 100 mln

(-47.3 pct) (+12.8 pct) (-74.8%) Recurring 127 mln 231 mln 100 mln (-44.9 pct) (+12.0 pct) (-74.7%) Net

82 mln 187 mln 60 mln

(-56.2 pct) (-17.6 pct) (-77.4%) EPS Y2,075.07 Y4,732.37 Y1,515.34 Shares 39,595 39,595 Annual div Y500.00

Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y500.00

Y500.00

NOTE - Asgent Inc sells utility software and offers consulting services related to Internet security.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

