ORACLE CORP JAPAN
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
32.69 29.74 146.00
(+9.9 pct) (+15.5 pct)
Operating 8.98 7.59 38.60
(+18.3 pct) (-8.9 pct)
Recurring 8.98 7.67 38.50
(+17.2 pct) (-9.2 pct) Net
5.28 4.52 22.80
(+16.7 pct) (-6.7 pct) EPS
Y41.55 Y35.59 Y179.39
EPS Y35.58
NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer
software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
