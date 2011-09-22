Sept 22 (Reuters) -

ORACLE CORP JAPAN

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

32.69 29.74 146.00

(+9.9 pct) (+15.5 pct) Operating 8.98 7.59 38.60

(+18.3 pct) (-8.9 pct) Recurring 8.98 7.67 38.50

(+17.2 pct) (-9.2 pct) Net

5.28 4.52 22.80

(+16.7 pct) (-6.7 pct) EPS

Y41.55 Y35.59 Y179.39 EPS Y35.58

NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

