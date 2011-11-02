Nov 2 (Reuters) -

PIA CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.90 45.50 Operating loss 110 mln loss 300 mln Recurring loss 120 mln loss 310 mln Net loss 130 mln loss 320 mln

NOTE - Pia Corp is a major distributor of sports and entertainment tickets and a publisher of entertainment-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4337.TK1.