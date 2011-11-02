UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
PIA CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.90 45.50 Operating loss 110 mln loss 300 mln Recurring loss 120 mln loss 310 mln Net loss 130 mln loss 320 mln
NOTE - Pia Corp is a major distributor of sports and entertainment tickets and a publisher of entertainment-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4337.TK1.
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
SREBRENICA, Bosnia, Feb 9 Former Dutch peacekeepers and bereaved Bosnian Muslims confronted painful memories on Thursday at the opening of a new permanent exhibition in Srebrenica, where Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 people in 1995.