BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
ANABUKI KOSAN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 56.04 65.78 54.53
19.31 (-14.8 pct) (-1.7 pct)
(-2.7%) (-1.5%) Operating prft 2.42 prft 1.78 prft 2.72 loss 420 mln
(+36.5 pct) (-17.2 pct) (+12.2%)
Recurring prft 1.82 prft 1.09 prft 2.04 loss 704 mln
(+66.5 pct) (-16.7 pct) (+12.0%)
Net prft 835 mln prft 660 mln prft 1.02 loss 404 mln
(+26.5 pct) (-26.4 pct) (+22.0%)
EPS prft Y31.34 prft Y24.62 prft Y38.25 loss Y15.15 Annual div Y6.00 Y4.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
Y3.00 -Q4 div Y4.00 Y2.00 Y4.00
NOTE - Anabuki Kosan Inc plans and sells condominiums.
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.