Dec 22 (Reuters) -

SAMTY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.20 14.50 Operating 2.90 3.00 Recurring 1.30 1.40 Net 1.10 1.20 NOTE - Samty Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3244.TK1.