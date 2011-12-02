Dec 2 (Reuters) -

MOROZOFF LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

17.10 17.45 26.20

(-2.0 pct) (-3.3 pct) Operating loss 239 mln loss 646 mln prft 720 mln Recurring loss 189 mln loss 620 mln prft 730 mln Net loss 254 mln loss 398 mln prft 220 mln EPS loss Y7.02 loss Y10.98 prft Y6.07

NOTE - Morozoff Ltd is a confectionary maker.

