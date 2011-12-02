Dec 2 (Reuters) -
TOUEI HOUSING CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 73.70 61.84 104.80
(+19.2 pct) (+1.5 pct)
Operating 5.28 6.21 8.80
(-15.0 pct) (+420.5 pct)
Recurring 4.64 5.36 8.00
(-13.4 pct) (+887.6 pct) Net
3.04 5.25 5.10
(-42.2 pct) (+965.0 pct) EPS
Y112.76 Y194.97 Y189.39
Diluted EPS Y112.51 Y194.85
NOTE - Touei Housing Corp is engaged in housing sale in the
Tokyo area.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8875.TK1.