Nov 2 (Reuters) -

MAEDA KOSEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Sep 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 12.39 12.21 12.84

6.91 (+1.5 pct) (+5.1 pct)

(+3.6%) (+0.9%) Operating 1.01 1.42 1.10

713 mln

(-29.3 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+9.3%)

(+0.6%) Recurring 1.02 1.44 1.12

723 mln

(-28.8 pct) (+32.9 pct) (+9.3%)

(+0.6%) Net 563 mln 789 mln 610 mln

393 mln

(-28.6 pct) (+96.8 pct) (+8.2%)

(-2.0%) EPS Y112.54 Y316.63 Y121.72

Y78.58 Diluted EPS Y112.20 Y316.09

Annual div Y22.50 Y45.00 Y22.50 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y22.50 Y45.00 Y22.50

NOTE - Maeda Kosen CO Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7821.TK1.