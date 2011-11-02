Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MAEDA KOSEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Sep 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 12.39 12.21 12.84
6.91 (+1.5 pct) (+5.1 pct)
(+3.6%) (+0.9%)
Operating 1.01 1.42 1.10
713 mln
(-29.3 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+9.3%)
(+0.6%)
Recurring 1.02 1.44 1.12
723 mln
(-28.8 pct) (+32.9 pct) (+9.3%)
(+0.6%)
Net 563 mln 789 mln 610 mln
393 mln
(-28.6 pct) (+96.8 pct) (+8.2%)
(-2.0%)
EPS Y112.54 Y316.63 Y121.72
Y78.58
Diluted EPS Y112.20 Y316.09
Annual div Y22.50
Y45.00 Y22.50 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y22.50 Y45.00 Y22.50
NOTE - Maeda Kosen CO Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
