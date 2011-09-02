Sept 2 (Reuters) -

UCHIDA ESCO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jul 20, 2012 Jan 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.19 12.24 11.80

5.70 (-8.6 pct) (-2.9 pct)

(+5.5%) (+5.0%) Operating 685 mln 710 mln 640 mln

305 mln

(-3.5 pct) (+1.0 pct) (-6.6%)

(-6.7%) Recurring 701 mln 718 mln 650 mln

310 mln

(-2.4 pct) (+1.4 pct) (-7.3%)

(-7.5%) Net 400 mln 432 mln 370 mln

175 mln

(-7.2 pct) (+4.6 pct) (-7.7%)

(-8.0%) EPS Y111.44 Y120.12 Y102.87

Y48.65 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Uchida Esco Co Ltd is a PC maintenance and retail company, affiliated to office equipment maker Uchida Yoko.

