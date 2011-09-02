BRIEF-Coherent reports Q1 earnings per share $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
UCHIDA ESCO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jul 20, 2012 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.19 12.24 11.80
5.70 (-8.6 pct) (-2.9 pct)
(+5.5%) (+5.0%) Operating 685 mln 710 mln 640 mln
305 mln
(-3.5 pct) (+1.0 pct) (-6.6%)
(-6.7%) Recurring 701 mln 718 mln 650 mln
310 mln
(-2.4 pct) (+1.4 pct) (-7.3%)
(-7.5%) Net 400 mln 432 mln 370 mln
175 mln
(-7.2 pct) (+4.6 pct) (-7.7%)
(-8.0%) EPS Y111.44 Y120.12 Y102.87
Y48.65 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Uchida Esco Co Ltd is a PC maintenance and retail company, affiliated to office equipment maker Uchida Yoko.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4699.TK1.
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million
* Q4 revenue $367.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $348.6 million