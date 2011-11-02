Nov 2 (Reuters) -
CHIP ONE STOP, INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.34
3.55 Operating 242 mln 412 mln
Recurring 242 mln 415 mln
Net 131 mln 249 mln
EPS Y4,396.20 Y8,135.36
Diluted EPS Y4,326.21
NOTE - Chip One Stop, Inc markets electronics devices over
the Internet..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
