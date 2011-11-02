Nov 2 (Reuters) -

CHIP ONE STOP, INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.34 3.55 Operating 242 mln 412 mln Recurring 242 mln 415 mln Net 131 mln 249 mln EPS Y4,396.20 Y8,135.36 Diluted EPS Y4,326.21

NOTE - Chip One Stop, Inc markets electronics devices over the Internet..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3343.TK1.