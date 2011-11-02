Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NTT DOCOMO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.11 trln
2.14 trln 4.24 trln
(-1.2 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+0.4%)
Operating 508.50 531.47 870.00
(-4.3 pct) (+9.5 pct)
(+3.0%) Pretax 511.87
527.01 874.00
(-2.9 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+4.6%) Net
299.02 309.75 514.00
(-3.5 pct) (+8.8 pct)
(+4.8%) EPS Y7,210.88
Y7,444.81 Y12,395.22 Annual div
Y5,600.00 Y5,200.00
-Q2 div Y2,800.00 Y2,600.00
-Q4 div Y2,600.00
Y2,800.00
NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator,
spun off from NTT in 1991.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9437.TK1.