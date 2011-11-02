Nov 2 (Reuters) -

NTT DOCOMO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.11 trln 2.14 trln 4.24 trln (-1.2 pct) (-0.4 pct) (+0.4%) Operating 508.50 531.47 870.00

(-4.3 pct) (+9.5 pct)

(+3.0%) Pretax 511.87 527.01 874.00 (-2.9 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+4.6%) Net

299.02 309.75 514.00

(-3.5 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+4.8%) EPS Y7,210.88 Y7,444.81 Y12,395.22 Annual div

Y5,600.00 Y5,200.00 -Q2 div Y2,800.00 Y2,600.00

-Q4 div Y2,600.00 Y2,800.00

NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9437.TK1.