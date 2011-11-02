UPDATE 2-Philippine minister stands firm amid calls to review mine closures
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NIHON SEIKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.28 5.01 13.50 (+45.4 pct) (+62.3 pct) (+24.1%) Operating 677 mln 461 mln 1.00
(+46.9 pct) (+14.0%) Recurring 651 mln 441 mln 950 mln (+47.5 pct) (+15.0%) Net
386 mln 345 mln 620 mln
(+12.0 pct) (-9.5%) EPS Y31.51 Y28.13 Y50.57 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Nihon Seiko Co Ltd is a leading maker of antimony trioxide for fire-retardant auxiliaries.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5729.TK1.
* Mining council seeks review of closures (Adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue in the coming months, though it noted some chance that the El Niño phenomenon may reappear as early as the Northern Hemisphere spring.
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.