Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SERIA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.73
39.85 93.00
(+14.7 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+11.5%)
Operating 3.61 2.00 7.00
(+80.4 pct) (+38.6 pct)
(+37.8%) Recurring 3.64
1.99 7.00
(+83.1 pct) (+38.2 pct) (+37.9%) Net
2.03 816 mln 3.70
(+148.6 pct) (+12.7 pct)
(+59.6%) EPS Y26,772.56
Y10,768.80 Y48,786.91 Shares
75,840 75,840
Annual div Y3,000.00
Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y3,000.00
NOTE - Seria Co Ltd is a discount retailer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2782.TK1.