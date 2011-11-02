Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SERIA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.73 39.85 93.00 (+14.7 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+11.5%) Operating 3.61 2.00 7.00

(+80.4 pct) (+38.6 pct) (+37.8%) Recurring 3.64 1.99 7.00 (+83.1 pct) (+38.2 pct) (+37.9%) Net

2.03 816 mln 3.70

(+148.6 pct) (+12.7 pct) (+59.6%) EPS Y26,772.56 Y10,768.80 Y48,786.91 Shares 75,840 75,840 Annual div Y3,000.00

Y2,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y3,000.00

NOTE - Seria Co Ltd is a discount retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

