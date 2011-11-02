Nov 2 (Reuters) -
YELLOW HAT LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Yellow Hat Ltd is a major wholesaler/retailer of
auto supplies. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will
in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to
the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law
in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9882.TK1.