Sept 2 (Reuters) -
UCHIDA YOKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jul 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
78.45 102.47 80.50
(-23.4 pct) (+19.6 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating loss 2.54 prft 179 mln loss 1.25
Recurring loss 1.82 prft 1.01 loss 600 mln
Net loss 1.78 prft 6.17 loss 300 mln
EPS loss Y35.00 prft Y114.97 loss Y5.96
Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Uchida Yoko Co Ltd trades in office equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8057.TK1.