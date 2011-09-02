Sept 2 (Reuters) -

UCHIDA YOKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jul 20, 2011 Jul 20, 2010 Jul 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

78.45 102.47 80.50

(-23.4 pct) (+19.6 pct) (+2.6%) Operating loss 2.54 prft 179 mln loss 1.25 Recurring loss 1.82 prft 1.01 loss 600 mln Net loss 1.78 prft 6.17 loss 300 mln EPS loss Y35.00 prft Y114.97 loss Y5.96 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Uchida Yoko Co Ltd trades in office equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8057.TK1.