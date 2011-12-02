Dec 2 (Reuters) -
PEOPLE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.97 1.95 2.80
(+0.8 pct) (-2.6 pct) Operating 161 mln 186 mln 259 mln
(-13.4 pct) (+10.4 pct) Recurring 163 mln 198 mln 258 mln
(-17.8 pct) (+29.0 pct) Net 94 mln 125 mln 149 mln
(-24.4 pct) (+38.3 pct) EPS Y21.64 Y28.67 Y34.22 Diluted EPS Y21.63 Y28.65
NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
