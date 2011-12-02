Dec 2 (Reuters) -

PEOPLE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Jan 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.97 1.95 2.80

(+0.8 pct) (-2.6 pct) Operating 161 mln 186 mln 259 mln

(-13.4 pct) (+10.4 pct) Recurring 163 mln 198 mln 258 mln

(-17.8 pct) (+29.0 pct) Net 94 mln 125 mln 149 mln

(-24.4 pct) (+38.3 pct) EPS Y21.64 Y28.67 Y34.22 Diluted EPS Y21.63 Y28.65

NOTE - People Co Ltd is a toy maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7865.TK1.