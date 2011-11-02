BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NIPPON COMPUTER SYSTEM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.33 8.18 16.80 (-10.3 pct) (+4.0 pct) (-0.8%) Operating loss 134 mln loss 167 mln prft 320 mln
Recurring loss 146 mln loss 208 mln prft 320 mln Net loss 204 mln loss 147 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y18.04 loss Y13.02 prft Y8.83 Annual div Y4.00
Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Nippon Computer System Co Ltd is a software company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9709.TK1.
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.