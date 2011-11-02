BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SYSTENA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.73 19.21 33.50 (-23.3 pct) (-14.5%) Operating 830 mln 996 mln 2.59
(-16.7 pct)
(+0.4%) Recurring 887 mln 1.05 2.59 (-15.2 pct) (-2.6%) Net
726 mln 1.09 1.63
(-33.1 pct) (-45.0%) EPS Y2,403.15 Y3,524.63 Y5,384.02 Annual div
Y2,600.00 Y2,600.00 -Q2 div Y1,300.00 Y1,300.00
-Q4 div Y1,300.00 Y1,300.00
NOTE - Systena Corp engages in development of digital contents and software for mobile phones and other personal digital assistants.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2317.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.