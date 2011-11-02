BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
CMK CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.00 38.00 Operating loss 500 mln loss 500 mln Recurring loss 1.40 loss 1.00 Net loss 1.30 loss 1.10 NOTE - CMK Corp is a major printed circuit board maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6958.TK1.
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days