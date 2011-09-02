Sept 2 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PARKING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.92 7.52 8.60
4.12 (+5.3 pct) (+2.4 pct)
(+8.6%) (+5.9%)
Operating 1.43 1.42 1.80
840 mln
(+0.2 pct) (+12.5 pct) (+26.1%)
(+23.8%)
Recurring 1.37 1.07 1.70
830 mln
(+27.5 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+24.2%)
(+31.6%)
Net 796 mln 514 mln 1.00
489 mln
(+54.8 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+25.5%)
(+36.0%)
EPS Y235.87 Y152.19 Y299.51
Y146.67
Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y150.00
-Q4 div Y150.00 Y100.00
Y150.00
NOTE - Nippon Parking Development Co Ltd offers consultant
services for efficient management and operations of parking
lots.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2353.TK1.