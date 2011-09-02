Sept 2 (Reuters) -

NIPPON PARKING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.92 7.52 8.60

4.12 (+5.3 pct) (+2.4 pct)

(+8.6%) (+5.9%) Operating 1.43 1.42 1.80

840 mln

(+0.2 pct) (+12.5 pct) (+26.1%)

(+23.8%) Recurring 1.37 1.07 1.70

830 mln

(+27.5 pct) (-9.9 pct) (+24.2%)

(+31.6%) Net 796 mln 514 mln 1.00

489 mln

(+54.8 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+25.5%)

(+36.0%) EPS Y235.87 Y152.19 Y299.51

Y146.67 Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y150.00

-Q4 div Y150.00 Y100.00

Y150.00

NOTE - Nippon Parking Development Co Ltd offers consultant services for efficient management and operations of parking lots.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

