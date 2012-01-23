BRIEF-Vicinity Centres says revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 mln
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
HULIC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 11.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Hulic Co Ltd is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3265.TK1.
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.