Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $3.5 bln stake in P&G - CNBC
Feb 14 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has bought a stake worth about $3.5 billion in Procter & Gamble Co, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Jan 23 (Reuters) -
MIYOSHI OIL & FAT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 43.79 42.90 Operating 860 mln 1.00 Recurring 840 mln 890 mln Net loss 190 mln prft 380 mln
NOTE - Miyoshi Oil & Fat Co Ltd is a major maker of commercial-use cooking oils. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4404.TK1.
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.