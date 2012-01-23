Jan 23 (Reuters) -

MIYOSHI OIL & FAT CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 47.20 46.30 Operating 910 mln 1.05 Recurring 920 mln 960 mln Net loss 140 mln prft 420 mln

NOTE - Miyoshi Oil & Fat Co Ltd is a major maker of commercial-use cooking oils. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4404.TK1.