BRIEF-Central China Securities' prelim 2016 profit falls 46.5 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 46.5 percent y/y at 752 million yuan ($109.46 million)
JAPAN HOTEL AND RESORT INC
EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.00 4.95 Operating 1.76 1.69 Recurring 810 mln 742 mln Net 808 mln 740 mln Dividend 7,649.00 yen
* Total net inflows in January at 268 million euros ($285.42 million)
NEW DELHI, Feb 8 A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunisation programmes will now be funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.