Aug 23 (Reuters) -

JAPAN HOTEL AND RESORT INC

EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

Aug 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Revenues 5.49 Operating 2.20 Recurring 1.27 Net 1.27 Dividend

12,017.00 yen

NOTE - Japan Hotel and Resort Inc is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Japan Hotel & Resort K.K..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8981.TK1.