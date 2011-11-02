BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SYNCLAYER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.24 3.84 8.92 (-15.8 pct) (+20.9 pct) (-0.6%) Operating loss 168 mln loss 24 mln prft 310 mln (-48.0%) Recurring loss 161 mln loss 24 mln prft 260 mln
(-55.6%) Net
loss 129 mln loss 26 mln prft 138 mln
(-55.2%)
EPS loss Y35.61 loss Y6.93 prft Y37.12 Annual div
Y6.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Synclayer Inc is a construction company specialising in laying down cable networks on behalf of CATV operators.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.