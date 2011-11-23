BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 175.00 174.00 Operating 22.00 22.00 Recurring 22.15 22.15 Net 12.30 12.30 NOTE - Miraca Holdings Inc is a maker of diagnostic drugs and equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4544.TK1.
LA PAZ, Feb 10 Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.