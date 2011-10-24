UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Oct 24 (Reuters) -
MARUSAN-AI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Sep 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 20.29 20.12 21.18
10.62 (+0.8 pct) (+0.8 pct)
(+4.4%) (+5.3%) Operating 497 mln 687 mln 569 mln
315 mln
(-27.5 pct) (-5.1 pct) (+14.4%)
(+38.0%) Recurring 399 mln 641 mln 521 mln
290 mln
(-37.7 pct) (+22.3 pct) (+30.4%)
(+123.4%) Net 119 mln 334 mln 287 mln
158 mln
(-64.3 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+140.4%)
(+1782.2%) EPS Y10.59 Y29.37 Y25.03
Y13.81 Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Marusan-Ai Co Ltd is a food processing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2551.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.