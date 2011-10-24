Oct 24 (Reuters) -
TAKARA LEBEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.24
16.62 57.15
(-2.3 pct) (-39.6 pct) (+21.9%)
Operating 1.34 2.21 6.17
(-39.7 pct) (+15.9 pct)
(-8.7%) Recurring 910 mln
1.53 5.16
(-40.5 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-6.6%) Net
712 mln 1.50 3.60
(-52.5 pct) (-9.4 pct)
(-29.2%) EPS Y22.15
Y53.46 Y111.10 Annual div
Y13.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Takara Leben Co Ltd sells condominiums in the Tokyo
area.
