Oct 24 (Reuters) -
KAWAMURA CYCLE CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.77
1.82 3.80
(-2.7 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+6.5%)
Operating 181 mln 184 mln 500 mln
(-1.1 pct) (+28.1 pct)
(+22.5%) Recurring 118 mln
35 mln 490 mln (+230.5
pct) (+102.5%) Net
52 mln 61 mln 280 mln
(-14.5 pct) (+86.7%)
EPS Y2,046.57 Y2,394.39
Y10,949.05 Annual div
Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
NOTE - Kawamura Cycle Co. Ltd. produces wheelchairs and
other medical equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7311.TK1.