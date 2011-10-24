Oct 24 (Reuters) -
CANON MARKETING JAPAN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
450.41 491.23 653.00
(-8.3 pct) (-1.1 pct)
Operating 2.58 2.12 6.30
(+21.6 pct) (-48.1 pct)
Recurring 4.43 3.58 8.20
(+23.9 pct) (-36.4 pct) Net
2.40 296 mln 3.60
(+708.8 pct) EPS
Y17.46 Y2.12 Y26.24
NOTE - Canon Marketing Japan Inc is the distributor of
Canon products in Japan.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8060.TK1.