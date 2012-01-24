Jan 24 (Reuters) -

TOHO HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.09 trln 1.08 trln Operating 10.80 6.90 Recurring 14.00 9.50 Net 8.50 4.90 NOTE - Toho Holdings Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8129.TK1.