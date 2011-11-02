Nov 2 (Reuters) -
AICHI MACHINE INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 56.74
57.87 110.70
(-2.0 pct) (+27.7 pct) (-0.3%)
Operating 2.81 4.06 3.60
(-30.9 pct) (+114.4 pct)
(-32.8%) Recurring 2.81
4.06 3.60
(-30.8 pct) (+115.1 pct) (-32.5%) Net
1.66 2.37 2.00
(-30.2 pct) (+116.0 pct)
(-31.8%) EPS Y18.30
Y26.24 Y22.09 Annual div
Y4.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Aichi Machine Industry Co Ltd is a parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7263.TK1.