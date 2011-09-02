BRIEF-John Abel joins Ellie Mae as Chief Information Officer
* John Abel joins Ellie Mae as Chief Information Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
NODA SCREEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 715 mln 1.02 1.50 3.32 (-30.0 pct) (+7.0 pct) Operating 51 mln 225 mln 77 mln
220 mln
(-77.0 pct) (+53.1 pct)
Recurring 65 mln 226 mln
97 mln 260 mln
(-71.3 pct) (+43.6 pct)
Net 46 mln 136 mln
54 mln 145 mln
(-65.8 pct) (+52.2 pct)
EPS Y438.39 Y1,276.67
Y506.46 Y1,359.93
NOTE - Noda Screen Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6790.TK1.
