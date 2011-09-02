Sept 2 (Reuters) -

NODA SCREEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 715 mln 1.02 1.50 3.32 (-30.0 pct) (+7.0 pct) Operating 51 mln 225 mln 77 mln

220 mln

(-77.0 pct) (+53.1 pct)

Recurring 65 mln 226 mln

97 mln 260 mln

(-71.3 pct) (+43.6 pct)

Net 46 mln 136 mln

54 mln 145 mln

(-65.8 pct) (+52.2 pct)

EPS Y438.39 Y1,276.67

Y506.46 Y1,359.93

NOTE - Noda Screen Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6790.TK1.