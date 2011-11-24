BRIEF-MEI Pharma posts Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* MEI Pharma Inc - company believes its cash position will be sufficient to fund operations through at least fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
YAGAMI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.42 3.53 7.80 (-3.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 307 mln 359 mln 820 mln
(-14.5 pct) (+39.5 pct)
(+2.8%) Recurring 341 mln 385 mln 880 mln (-11.3 pct) (+36.8 pct) (+3.3%) Net
195 mln 214 mln 490 mln
(-9.1 pct) (+30.6 pct) (+2.6%) EPS Y31.25 Y32.96 Y78.45 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Yagami Inc sells health and medical equipment to school.
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
* Gilead Sciences - Kennet Brysting appointed general manager of Gilead Sciences Canada; joins co's North America commercial senior leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: