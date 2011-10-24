Oct 24 (Reuters) -
TOYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 18.38 17.84 21.00
11.50 (+3.0 pct) (-3.2 pct)
(+14.2%) (+6.4%)
Operating 1.99 1.24 2.95
2.00 (+61.1 pct) (+13.5 pct)
(+48.1%) (+9.4%)
Recurring 2.34 1.59 3.25
2.15 (+47.2 pct) (+14.6 pct)
(+39.0%) (+8.3%)
Net 1.39 1.92 1.85
1.25 (-27.3 pct) (+112.4 pct)
(+32.8%) (+6.6%)
EPS Y47.91 Y65.88 Y63.61
Y42.98
Diluted EPS Y47.78 Y65.78
Annual div Y29.00
Y54.00 Y38.00 -Q2 div
Y16.00 Y6.00 Y12.00 -Q4 div
Y13.00 Y48.00 Y26.00
NOTE - Toyo Corp is a trading company specialising in
electronics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
