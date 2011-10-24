Oct 24 (Reuters) -

KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

6.48 7.02

(-7.7 pct) (-13.7 pct) Operating 1.55 2.15

(-27.6 pct) (-24.7 pct) Recurring 1.65 2.15

(-23.4 pct) (-23.5 pct) Net

849 mln 1.49

(-42.9 pct) (-17.7 pct) EPS

Y4.82 Y8.33 Shares

185 mln 185 mln

NOTE - kabu.com Securities Co Ltd is an online brokerage..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

