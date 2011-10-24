Oct 24 (Reuters) -
KABU.COM SECURITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
6.48 7.02
(-7.7 pct) (-13.7 pct)
Operating 1.55 2.15
(-27.6 pct) (-24.7 pct)
Recurring 1.65 2.15
(-23.4 pct) (-23.5 pct) Net
849 mln 1.49
(-42.9 pct) (-17.7 pct) EPS
Y4.82 Y8.33 Shares
185 mln 185 mln
NOTE - kabu.com Securities Co Ltd is an online brokerage..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8703.TK1.