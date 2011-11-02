Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NIPPON MEAT PACKERS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 506.37
483.10 1.02 trln
(+4.8 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+3.1%)
Operating 12.00 12.92 29.00
(-7.1 pct) (+47.5 pct)
(-12.6%) Pretax 9.58
11.36 24.00
(-15.7 pct) (+33.3 pct) (-18.7%) Net
4.80 6.78 12.50
(-29.2 pct) (+25.5 pct)
(-25.3%) EPS Y22.56
Y31.90 Y58.76 Diluted EPS
Y20.34 Y28.75
Annual div Y16.00
Y16.00
-Q4 div Y16.00 Y16.00
NOTE - Nippon Meat Packers Inc is a major meat processor.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2282.TK1.