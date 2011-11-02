Nov 2 (Reuters) -
FUJI KYUKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.56
24.67 45.46
(-8.6 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+2.0%)
Operating 2.28 3.08 2.82
(-25.8 pct) (+13.3 pct)
(+7.8%) Recurring 1.80
2.51 1.65
(-28.4 pct) (+19.6 pct) (+4.8%) Net
981 mln 974 mln 720 mln
(+0.7 pct) (-17.1 pct)
(+8.3%) EPS Y9.25
Y9.18 Y6.79 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Fuji Kyuko Co Ltd is a regional bus and railway
operator.
