BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
JAPAN CASH MACHINE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.56 9.66 20.80 (+9.4 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+4.2%) Operating 399 mln 196 mln 680 mln
(+103.1 pct) (+26.1%) Recurring 389 mln 70 mln 900 mln (+453.4 pct) (+74.1%) Net
293 mln 13 mln 650 mln
(-2.5%)
EPS Y10.88 Y0.50
Y24.09 Annual div
Y14.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd is a maker of coin counters and other money processing terminals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6418.TK1.
