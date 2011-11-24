Nov 24 (Reuters) -

MEBIOPHARM

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended Full year to Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST COMPANY H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales 133 mln 1.95 Operating loss 48 mln prft 1.35 Recurring

loss 73 mln prft 1.35 Net loss 74 mln prft 1.35 EPS loss Y25.64 prft Y434.59 Annual div nil nil

NOTE - Mebiopharm Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4580.TK1.