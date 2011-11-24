BRIEF-MEI Pharma posts Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* MEI Pharma Inc - company believes its cash position will be sufficient to fund operations through at least fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
MEBIOPHARM
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended Full year to Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST COMPANY H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales 133 mln 1.95 Operating loss 48 mln prft 1.35 Recurring
loss 73 mln prft 1.35 Net loss 74 mln prft 1.35 EPS loss Y25.64 prft Y434.59 Annual div nil nil
NOTE - Mebiopharm Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4580.TK1.
* MEI Pharma Inc - company believes its cash position will be sufficient to fund operations through at least fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
* Gilead Sciences - Kennet Brysting appointed general manager of Gilead Sciences Canada; joins co's North America commercial senior leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: