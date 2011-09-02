Sept 2 (Reuters) -

MORPHO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Jul 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.04 1.73 Operating 29 mln 330 mln Recurring 4 mln 315 mln Net loss 4 mln prft 209 mln EPS loss Y3.53 prft Y169.90

NOTE - Morpho Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3653.TK1.