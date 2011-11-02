Nov 2 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 584.99
571.71 1.36 trln
(+2.3 pct) (+10.7 pct) (+10.8%)
Operating 26.62 20.90 50.00
(+27.3 pct)
(+17.2%) Recurring 27.24
21.25 52.00
(+28.1 pct) (+5.8%) Net
17.81 12.33 32.00
(+44.4 pct)
(+23.2%) EPS Y10.65
Y7.39 Y19.14 Diluted EPS
Y10.50 Y7.27
Annual div Y4.00
Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is a major heavy
machinery and engineering company.
