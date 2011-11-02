Nov 2 (Reuters) -
BUSINESS BREAKTHROUGH INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.11
2.38 Operating
125 mln 315 mln
Recurring 98 mln 308 mln
Net 55 mln
177 mln EPS Y957.05
Y3,052.99 Annual div
Y900.00 Y900.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y900.00
Y900.00
NOTE - Business Breakthrough Inc is engaged in management
training education.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2464.TK1.