MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
TSUCHIYA HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
14.15 13.50 23.80
(+4.8 pct) (-5.8 pct) Operating loss 879 mln loss 1.01 prft 365 mln Recurring loss 840 mln loss 993 mln prft 322 mln Net loss 965 mln loss 1.08 prft 178 mln EPS loss Y37.83 loss Y42.33 prft Y6.98
NOTE - Tsuchiya Holdings Co Ltd is a builder of custom-build homes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1840.TK1.
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court is set to consider his most divisive action since taking office last month.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 European Union institutions moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky when they travel across the bloc.